Promising Young Woman Has An Even More Promising (& Dark) Soundtrack

There aren’t many movies like Promising Young Woman, the dark comedy and thriller starring Carey Mulligan as the blonde empress of revenge. Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, who also served as Executive Soundtrack Producer, the film tells the upsettingly familiar story of a woman dealing with trauma from sexual assault and the loss of a friend. Mulligan stars as Cassie, a twentysomething former medical student who moonlights as the good guy grim reaper. At night, in various bars and clubs she, by simply existing and appearing to be intoxicated, draws random men like a moth to a flame, with the sole purpose of telling them that they are not the nice guys they think they are. Newsflash: Taking home a woman who is too drunk to walk is actually the antithesis of being a stand-up dude.
The themes of the film are both timely and timeless, and the movie also manages to sneak in a charming romance in between the heavier scenes. But Promising Young Woman is more than just its relevant plot and stacked cast, which also includes Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Adam Brody, Chris Lowell, Alison Brie, and Max Greenfield. It also has a soundtrack that brings Cassie’s story to life all on its own.
Composed of 16 songs — including four originals written and developed especially for the film — the Promising Young Woman soundtrack is full of daring, empowering and straight-up fun tracks. Refinery29 is debuting three of the soundtrack’s original songs each week leading up to the album’s December 4 release, so check back for more.
Promising Young Woman will be released in theaters December 25. You can pre-save the soundtrack now on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you get your music.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).