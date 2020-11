Promising Young Woman Has An Even More Promising (& Dark) Soundtrack

There aren’t many movies like Promising Young Woman, the dark comedy and thriller starring Carey Mulligan as the blonde empress of revenge. Written and directed by Emerald Fennell , who also served as Executive Soundtrack Producer, the film tells the upsettingly familiar story of a woman dealing with trauma from sexual assault and the loss of a friend. Mulligan stars as Cassie, a twentysomething former medical student who moonlights as the good guy grim reaper. At night, in various bars and clubs she, by simply existing and appearing to be intoxicated, draws random men like a moth to a flame, with the sole purpose of telling them that they are not the nice guys they think they are. Newsflash: Taking home a woman who is too drunk to walk is actually the antithesis of being a stand-up dude.