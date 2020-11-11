New Bachelorette Dude Montel Is Really, Seriously Into Fitness

It finally happened: Clare Crawley “blew up The Bachelorette,” and Tayshia Adams jumped in to take over the rest of the season. With a new Bachelorette comes a new series of splashy promos, new drama and tears, and several new guys. One of them, Montel Hill, isn’t the only personal trainer who will be vying for Tayshia’s heart — but along with working as a fitness instructor, he actually founded and currently operates his own gym and program.
According to his LinkedIn, the 31-year-old from Hingham, MA takes on several roles at Waltham’s Hill Sports Performance. Montel creates fitness regimens for clients of all kinds, hires and manages instructors and coaches, oversees daily business operations, and handles the center’s finances. Before becoming a fitness multi hyphenate, he studied Health Science at UMass Boston, then worked as a full-time trainer. He also shared on Instagram that he’s a former athlete.
Montel’s Instagram feed is full of workouts. Seriously, this is a man who’s true to his brand: almost every single post contains a workout with a video tutorial, with the exception of a few solo shots and sneaker pics. (Even most of those seem to still be photos from the gym.) Of course, he couldn’t make it to the sports center earlier in the pandemic, so he got creative with some outdoor workouts and exercises perfect for small, indoor spaces.
According to a local Hingham blog, Montel was adopted and is very close with his younger sisters. They also feature prominently on his Instagram and, yes, they’re also obsessed with sports and working out. “This coronavirus has impacted everyone in some capacity. Here are a few of my sisters who all lost the ability to compete in their final college and high school games,” he wrote. “Having them all home for however long this drags out is one thing I can say I’m super thankful for.”
In 2019, Tayshia told Vulture what she’d be looking for if she were to ever become the Bachelorette. “I require a little bit more life experience, someone who really knows who they are and still aren’t trying to figure themselves out,” she said. “Show up, or get out. No bullshit, let’s go, I’m trying to find a husband!”
We’ll find out about Montel’s life experiences soon enough, but he does seem to have a pretty good idea of who he is, so that's a start.