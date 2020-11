Meet Noah Erb: One Of Tayshia’s First Kisses On The Bachelorette

One notable thing that Noah and Tayshia have in common is their Christian faith. Noah frequently shares his thoughts on religion and his relationship to God on Instagram, and also on his poetry blog , which was last updated in 2019. Tayshia has also discussed her faith, both online and on-screen. On Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, she brought up her Christianity while opening up about her past divorce . “Being a Christian woman, you think you get married once and that's going to be it,” she said. “You expect that from your partner as well, but you can't make someone want to be married.”