Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Its Holiday Gift Sets — & They’re So Good

If you're still recovering from the festivities of last weekend and looking for an easy, yet productive item to check off your to-do list, consider some early holiday shopping. So many retailers have already starting rolling out their seasonal gift guides, including everyone's favorite candle superstore: Bath & Body Works.
Along with an extensive assortment of scented 3-wick candles — in new winter fragrance varietals like fresh-cut pine and warm cinnamon snickerdoodle — Bath & Body Works just released its most gift-able collection of the entire calendar year. From full-sized advent calendars to soothing aromatherapy bath sets, scroll through to see and shop the best of B&BW's 2020 holiday gift sets. While you're at it, snag a few cozy coffee-table candles for yourself — two birds, one stone.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.