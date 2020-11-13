Yes, Forest Whitaker Can Sing: Meet The Cast Of Netflix’s Jingle Jangle

Once Halloween ends, your Netflix queue can start to overflow with Christmas-themed rom coms. While that's all fine and good, it's nice to see a movie like Netflix's Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey make it into the mix. The feel-good family film features a Black cast who sing and dance in elaborate musical numbers, and the soundtrack even includes a song written by John Legend.
Jingle Jangle tells the story of a toymaker named Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) who loses his status as his town's top innovator when his apprentice steals all his ideas. His granddaughter Journey (newcomer Madalen Mills) later visits him and the two build a relationship as they work together to help Jeronicus rediscover his belief in himself. The heartfelt story includes show stopping performances and intimate ballads. The songs are all performed by the main cast, which consists of some well-known actors showing off their previously unknown musical talents.
The fantasy film's roster brings together respected actors and young newcomers alike, and you will definitely want to remember the names of these rising stars. Check out who makes up the Jangle family and their friends (and foes) as you begin your Jingle Jangle journey.