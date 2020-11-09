What Exactly Is Going On Between Chrishell Stause & DWTS‘ Gleb Savchenko?

Dancing With The Stars partners Gleb Savchenko and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause were recently eliminated from the competition. The drama surrounding them, however, has nothing to do with what happened on stage, and everything to do with what is rumored to have happened offstage.
It's the kind of drama that's fit for a soap opera: a recent divorcée and a man in a tumultuous marriage fall in love on the dance floor. And even if both parties vehemently reject the rumors, you have to admit that it makes for a wild story. A few days after their elimination from DWTS, Savchenko announced on Instagram on November 6 that he and his wife Elena Samodanova were splitting after 14 years of marriage. The two have two daughters, 9-year-old Olivia and 3-year-old Zlata.
Advertisement
"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," he wrote. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time."
View this post on Instagram
It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.
What soon followed, however, were rumors that Savchenko's marriage ended because of an alleged affair with Stause. The reality star was quick to squash them, however, saying on her Instagram Story that she was "saddened" to hear the news about her partner's split and that she "would not wish this on anyone," as she herself ended things with her ex-husband and This Is Us star Justin Hartley last November. "Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."
On November 9, however, Samodanova definitely made it clear that she and her husband's split was not amicable, and stoked the fire by accusing Savchenko of "ongoing infidelity."
"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough," Samodanova told People. "Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."
Advertisement
"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn," Samodanova continued. "Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."
Savchenko responded, calling these "false accusations and internet rumors" and shared his "disappointment" that his former wife wasn't keeping their personal lives private.
"My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage," he said.
Stause's representative also shared a statement regarding Samodanova's remarks and backing up Savchenko. "Any insinuation or accusation that Chrishell is in any way involved in the dissolution of Gleb and Elena’s marriage is 100% categorically false. To be clear: Chrishell and Gleb are in no way, and have never been in any way, romantically involved."
Refinery29 reached out to all three parties for comment.