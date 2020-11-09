Two Bachelorette Boys Got Engaged This Weekend

Sometimes, a run on The Bachelor or Bachelorette leads to straight love. Other times, it leads to a thriving career as an influencer — or right into the arms of your soulmate. Just ask Derek Peth and John Graham, two Bachelor Nation faves who found love outside of the reality dating world.
Both men popped the big question to their significant others this weekend and are celebrating their respective engagements. Peth, who we first met on JoJo Fletcher’s season, proposed to his girlfriend Saffron Vadher. Vadher is a working model; she's walked a number of high-profile magazines and has appeared on the cover of Vogue UK and Vogue India in addition to having spreads in Allure, Vanity Fair France, and more. We don't know exactly how long the couple has been together, but it's at least been six months. The Bachelorette alum first posted a photo of her on his Instagram back in June.
Peth's recent engagement comes two years after he broke things off with fellow Bachelor Nation star Taylor Nolan. The exes met on the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise and hit it off immediately, the sparks leading to them getting engaged on the season finale.
Graham also made things official with his significant other, Brittni Nowell, this weekend. The newly-engaged couple posed for a picture after the Sonoma-side proposal, with Nowell happily showing off her new ring.
It’s official! I love you @bee_nowell for making me a better person with my friends and family, helping me feel & articulate my emotions, and always putting our relationship first. I’m blessed to have won at life by finding you ❤️ I proposed along the Sonoma coast. I was so nervous when I got down on one knee. I’m pretty sure I blacked out in the moment, but then she pulled me up and wouldn’t let go of me. Don’t ever let me go!
These proposals are evidence that being on The Bachelor and Bachelorette does work — if anything, the shows help you realize that being one of thirty people dating the same person on TV for three months isn't the most realistic path to a happily ever after. There's hope for every Bachelor Nation alum yet.