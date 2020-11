Eva Longoria Clarifies Her Remarks About Black Women Voters

To be clear, Black women did a significant amount of the heavy lifting when it came down to many of the swing states that have been historically red for decades. We need look no further than Georgia to see an example of Black women once again saving the day. After Stacey Abrams lost her gubernatorial bid in 2018 (largely due to voter suppression in the area), she channeled her energy into collaborating with local activists to make sure that the tide would turn two years later. Partnering with a number of grassroots organizations in Georgia, Abrams and other Black women helped register more than 800,000 people to vote , a move that put Biden more than 10,000 votes ahead of Trump and ultimately helped win him the electoral college. She and Black women (including Afro-Latinas) across the country didn’t didn’t do alone, but we did it — and trying to downplay that is nothing short of misogynoir.