Apparently, Dale Moss Always Knew That Clare Crawley Was The One

After months of hype, we finally know how Clare Crawley’s run as the season 16 Bachelorette came to an end, and Chris Harrison was right: she really did blow up The Bachelorette. As wild as Clare was on the show, her chaotic energy was matched by her “soulmate” Dale Moss, who was down for the ride all the way until the end.
The Clare & Dale Show came to an abrupt end during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, with our leading lady tearfully admitting to Harrison that she just wanted to be with Dale. Her dogged determination to be Mrs. Dale Moss wasn’t necessarily surprising to anyone watching from home, but what threw me was how easily Clare got her way. After her very first (!) one-on-one date with Dale, the Bachelorette realized that the feelings were somewhat real, and the producers still found a way to get Neil Lane and his sparkly collection of diamonds involved — we got a proposal after all.
The Bachelor franchise is clearly an abnormal dating experience, but the way things went down last night was unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Harrison planted the seed of engagement in Clare’s mind, explaining that the next logical step in her relationship with Dale was a proposal despite not even knowing his favorite fruit or any of his allergies. Then, he relayed a similar message to Dale; Clare was expecting a giant ring and a promise to stay by her side forever, till death do they part. Gulp.
On today’s episode of Good Morning America, the pair made their first official appearance as an engaged couple, and Dale revealed that he wasn’t at all scared to propose to Clare after their first date. Let Dale tell it, he had known that an engagement was in their future from the very moment he laid eyes on her.
Clare Crawley and fiancé Dale Moss share update after shocking episode of @BacheloretteABC! #TheBachelorettehttps://t.co/g61nbxgSNR pic.twitter.com/LtaQHipVrH— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 6, 2020
“Never a question [about me proposing],” Dale explained to GMA host Michael Strahan, Clare beaming by his side. “I said from the beginning that there was never a time that I wouldn’t be there for [Clare]. My heart was so full, and I knew exactly what I wanted to do. So never a second thought.”
“You’ll see in the episode that we’re so relaxed and so calm together,” he continued. “We knew in that moment that we were exactly where we were meant to be.”
“It feels so surreal,” Clare chimed in. “It happened a few months ago, but it feels so fresh, and I could not be any more excited.”
Does Bachelor Nation buy it? Maybe not, but honestly, it really doesn't even matter anymore. Everybody Loves Dale just had its series finale, and with Tayshia Adams officially in the game, The Bachelorette is back. Onward and upward, baby!