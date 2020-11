Here’s How To Identify Fake Info On Social Media — Because We Know You’re Scrolling

Dr. Trevisan says that each of the above action items is effective across platforms, however, there are specific things to look for on specific social channels. According to the expert, Twitter has recently done some good work when it comes to cracking down on false information being shared . For one, the platform has actually built in that pause we talked about taking before sharing content. You may have noticed that Twitter now automatically prompts you to add your own comment before you can retweet something. Users aren't required to add a comment, but no longer allowing immediate retweets does at least make users take the time to consider whether they really want to share the content or whether they should perhaps provide more context for their followers. "We don't know if Twitter is going to keep that particular innovation after the election, but at least for this very sensitive time, it's an innovation that's designed to help people follow those steps we were talking about — take some time to do the research or at least reflect on the content they're seeing and the source it's coming from," Dr. Trevisan says.