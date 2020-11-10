A Guide To Dash & Lily‘s Festive (& Occasionally Scroogey) Cast

For the vocal (and closeted, we know you're out there and we see you) subset of people who believe that Christmas starts the day after Halloween — congratulations, you made it. And as a treat to kick off the holiday season, Netflix has released Dash & Lily, a romantic and festive teen series that's here to get you in the holiday spirit (Thanksgiving who?).
Based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares from bestselling authors Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, the show follows the cynical, finicky Dash (Austin Abrams) and quirky, wide-eyed optimist Lily (Midori Francis), who both find themselves alone for the holidays. When Dash stumbles upon a red notebook that Lily purposefully left in a bookstore in order to find her true love, the two forge a pen-pal relationship that leads them both on wild adventures around New York City — with the hope that one day, they'll find each other.
Dash & Lily's colorful cast is filled with both seasoned actors and new faces, so we've got your back in sorting out who's who and where you might recognize them from, as well as a some extra holiday morsels from the youngest members of the cast.
Warning: This list contains a major Dash & Lily spoiler on slide nine.