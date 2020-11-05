“There Has To Be A Light At The End Of This”: JoJo Tells Us About Her Election Anxiety

I don't have that much faith in politics, and certainly not in industry or business or corporations, but I believe in people. Knowing that when we come together, we are very powerful, gives me hope. We need to have more conversations with our friends and family and like-minded people to see what our next moves are. I think this personal responsibility is something that a lot of us have been feeling, about as opposed to just sitting back and hoping that politicians are going to save us or point our country in a direction that we want it to go.