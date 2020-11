“There Has To Be A Light At The End Of This”: JoJo Tells Us About Her Election Anxiety

I really believe in the Biden/Harris campaign and them as individuals and what they represent for the change in leadership. But even in L.A., you see some people so balls to the wall for Trump, the energy is so in your face, and I can't help but wonder why. What is it about his ideology that is so intoxicating you want to cover your cars in his stickers and wave his flag out the window and yell at people you think are Democrats? It's wild, but I've been optimistic because I know that votes from mail-in ballots still being counted will probably determine the winner. I think a lot of people who did vote for Biden/Harris ended up going that way because they were adhering to the protocol of staying at home. But since Election Day, it’s been a nail biter. I knew it was going to be close, which is why I think watching it for hours is just unhealthy, personally.