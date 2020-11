We Tried The Ugly Sweater Bud Light Hard Seltzer Pack & This Is What We Thought

In the end, Bud Light's Ugly Sweater Variety Pack can be summed up in one word, surprising. The flavors were, for the most part, pretty good. We also appreciated the gimmick of it all — tasting these seltzers was a really good quarantine activity and a solid hour-long distraction from election anxiety. Plus, the packaging is really cute. It has a wintery sweater pattern on it as well as a little tag that says "to and from" so you could easily give this as a gift — I think it would be great as a secret santa gift for a coworker . All in all, this actually feels like a step up for Bud Light. Compared to their other canned drinks , this pack is definitely more innovative — both in taste and presentation. While some of the flavors may be divisive, that's almost the point. Bud Light gave us something to talk (and drink) about at the Christmas dinner table, and that in itself is a win.