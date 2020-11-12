Since the 2006 television debut of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Bravo has been thrilling fans with an insider look at the lives of some of the richest (and most dramatic) women in the country. The Real Housewives franchise has taken us around United States, stopping in Atlanta, New York City, and Beverly Hills, and a few cities halfway across the world. Now, we're going to Salt Lake City.
The newest stop in the Real Housewives global takeover may not be the most obvious for a prime reality TV setting, but The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has the potential to be one of the most fascinating installments in the franchise. Salt Lake City is home to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and your new favorite Housewives.
We've met our fair share of unique personalities over the years, but we've never met a group like this. In addition to having one of the more diverse casts in the whole franchise, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City boasts some of the richest and most interesting women in the game. Yes, many of them are Mormons, but these ladies are anything but straight-laced — get ready for comedy and chaos.
Ahead, the glamorous (and godly) cast members of the first season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.