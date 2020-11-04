Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Its Coziest 3-Wick Holiday Candles

We don’t know about you, but we could use something cozy and comforting right about now. Luckily, Bath & Body Works is here to deliver with its new Holiday 2020 candle collection.
Lighting a scented candle can really transform your space — whether it sits flickering beside your desk as you work from home or you light one to set the tone for a quiet night in with wine and a movie. More than likely, with all this added time at home and everything going on in the world (not to mention, Day Light Savings), you’ve probably burned down your favorite candles faster than in previous years. So why not replenish your candle supply with something of the peppermint sugar cookie variety?
Bath & Body Works’ Holiday collection is full of 3-wick jars and wintery scents ideal for the coming months. Ahead, we’ve put together a list of some of our favorite jars from the new holiday collection. Some are classically festive, while others are more timeless. If you don't burn through it by New Years Eve (or, let's be real, tomorrow), you could easily keep some of these around well into 2021.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.