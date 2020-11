Jellyfish said she felt trapped in her previous lifestyle and “it was time for this princess to journey into the real world.” She then said she experienced new things like going to parties as images of a flower crown and baby powder were shown. Maroney officially retired from gymnastics in 2016, which meant she no longer had to abide by the strict lifestyle of an athlete training for the Olympics. She was “free” just like Jellyfish. One of the parties Jellyfish could have been referring to is the music festival Coachella, which Maroney has attended . The outdoor festival could also explain the flower crown in the clue package.