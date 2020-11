Thanks to the people's princess, played by Emma Corrin , this season's tracklist feels more modern. Not to mention way more emo — The Cure and Joy Division both pop up. But The Crown's season 4 soundtrack also sets the tone for the anger that came with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's reign. For all the pomp and circumstance of Diana's favorite songs, this season's soundtrack also takes aim at the U.K. leader. It's hard not to imagine Queen Elizabeth clutching her pearls while listening to some of these songs — and that's part of the fun.