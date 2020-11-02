Essie Just Dropped Its Winter Nail Polish Line — & Every Shade Is Frosty Perfection

While there's never a wrong time to wear glitter nail polish, those sequin-loaded shades feel more and more appropriate as the temperatures dip. Maybe it's the shimmery contrast to your black puffer coat and chunky Doc Martens, or the fact that the holidays are fast approaching as we round into November, but the frosted manicure is definitely about to be big — and Essie's Winter 2020 collection is proof.
Coming on the heels of the brand's autumnal Blue Moon collection, this fresh seasonal assortment includes six brand-new Essie shades — from icy blue to candied peppermint green — all inspired by sugarplum fairy vibes. Ahead, scroll through to see and shop the sweet assortment.
