5 Chic Headbands That Keep Your Face Mask From Tugging On Your Ears

One of the uncomfortable side effects of wearing a face mask properly, per the CDC's recommended guidelines, is that the strings pull at your ears. Now, for some, using your ears as mask hooks might not be annoying. But if you're prone to headaches or you don't like the way the strings tug your cartilage forward, you might prefer an alternative.
That's where button headbands come in handy. Both a fashion and comfort play, the new wave of hair accessories allows you to secure the strings of your face covering around the headband's two buttons — one on each side of the head — instead of using your ears. Ahead, shop the cutest button-studded headbands on the market, all of which will pull your hair out of your face, hold your face mask secure, and keep your ears out of the equation.
