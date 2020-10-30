Matthew McConaughey On The “Sexual Tension” Between Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

Matthew McConaughey has always seemed like the kind of guy who will give it to you straight. Maybe it’s the Texan in him, or maybe it’s the fact that he once publicly admitted that his father died during sex (needless to say, we’re looking forward to his upcoming memoir). So if you were to ask anyone to truthfully tell you whether they felt something between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, he’d be your guy.
On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, McConaughey was asked if he could feel the "sexual tension" between former married couple Pitt and Aniston during the August 13 virtual live table read of the 1982 cult classic film Fast Times at Ridgemont High. (First and foremost, thank you Danielle for the question: you're a true hero).
"Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, yeah, it was so palpable," said McConaughey, jokingly (read: cruelly), getting the hopes of millions up around the world.
"I noticed that after, that a lot of the topics were about that, or about them," he continued. "No, I actually didn't notice anything through the screen, but that made for a good topic the next day." Sigh.
The three jumped on Zoom for the table read in the name of charity (and our nostalgia), and were joined by fellow A-listers Dane Cook, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, John Legend, Shia LaBeouf, Sean Penn, and Julia Roberts. Maybe McConaughey isn't good at picking up on signals, so there are at least a handful of other people we need to ask before moving on. Julia, we're counting on you.