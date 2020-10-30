Every Side Character & Sly Cameo In The Mandalorian Season 2… So Far

Warning: This story contains massive spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2.
There were so many things to love about the first season of The Mandalorian — and I’m not just talking about the Child. One of the perpetual joys of the inaugural season of Disney+’s flagship series was finding out which random celebrity made a Mandalorian cameo week in and week out. From Amy Sedaris as a mechanic turned fierce Baby Yoda babysitter to Jason Sudeikis becoming an enemy of the internet for hitting Baby Yoda, to the creator of the show, Jon Favreau, showing up as a Mandalorian warrior, familiar faces (and voices) were everywhere. There’s no confirmation of just how often we can expect such delights in The Mandalorian season 2, but the trailer offered a few clear confirmations and there have been strong (though unconfirmed) rumblings of others on the way.
Fans are largely considering the rumors that Rosario Dawson may play The Clone Wars’ and Star Wars Rebels’ Ahsoka Tano in her live action debut; and they’re just as convinced that a certain prequel trilogy star is playing a guy who once wore his Mandalorian armor directly into a Sarlacc pit. The “Boba Fett lives” discourse is strong with this fandom. Undoubtedly though, some of these theories will turn out to be wrong, and there will be more than a few surprises throughout the second showing — this is the way.
So each week, we will update you on the latest cameos and voices — including the ones that might have flown under your radar — here’s everyone who’s confirmed and rumored to be in The Mandalorian season 2... so far.