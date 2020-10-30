Breaking Down Ariana Grande’s Horniest Positions Lyrics

Ariana Grande has officially concluded the thank u, next era — one in which she was owning her newly single status and giving herself space. Now we're deep in Positions land, where Grande is officially back in love and, well, having a lot of sex.
The new album boasts 14 tracks, most of which fall somewhere on the spectrum of jazzy R&B, and adorned with the kind of violin intros and grand instrumental orchestrations that we got glimpses of on her last full-length.
Positions basically follows her relationship timeline with real estate mogul Dalton Gomez, who she's been dating for most of this year — from their first meeting ("motive" feat. Doja Cat) all the way to when she seriously fell for him and imagined their future together ("west side"), and all the good sex in between. We can comfortably say that this is her horniest album to date, and when you listen to the lyrics, you'll understand why.
positions
When the lead single was first released, it seemed pretty dirty, but now in the context of the entire album, it feels relatively tame: "Boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday/ Then make a lotta love on a Monday." She explains that when she feels empowered and in charge in her everyday life, it translates into other areas, including the bedroom. "Switchin' the positions for you / Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom," she sings in the chrous.
34+35
This song is truly Grande's sex magnum opus, which is about 69-ing if you do the math. It starts out pretty funny, honestly, because Grande basically is trying to seduce her man by asking him to put a baby in her: "You might think I'm crazy / The way I've been cravin' / If I put it quite plainly / Just give me them babies."
Then we get serious: “Can you stay up all night / Fuck me ’til the daylight,” she sings during the chorus.
“Baby, you might need a seatbelt when I’m riding / I’mma leave it open like a door, come inside it / Even though I’m wifey, you can hit it like a side chick / Don’t need no side dick, no. / Got the neighbors yellin' "Earthquake!" / 4.5 when I make the bed shake," she sings. "You'll drink it just like water / You'll say it tastes like candy."
Then just in case you missed the point, Grande lays it out plainly: "Means I wanna "69" with you / No shit / Math class / Never was good."
love language
This song is disguised as a more romantic ode to Grande and her boyfriend's mutual understanding at first, but then Grande hits us with two of the cheekiest, baddies Grande lines to date: “Baby pardon my French / But could you speak in tongues?” and “Treat it just like Givenchy / It’s expensive to taste / Ain’t no need to remind you / It’s AG in your face.”
obvious
This song describes the moment when Grande fell hard into love, and was so consumed by it that she couldn't think of much else. “I like the taste of you in the morning / Keep me warm and nothing else, nothing more important,” she begins the song. “I love the thought of us in the evening / Crave the feeling.” She really gets to the heart of her contented frustration in the chorus: “Hard to think when I’m under you / Tell you all of my dirty truths / No shit, got me right where you want me, baby / Could I be more obvious?”
nasty
If "34+35" couldn't convince you that Grande's sex life is healthy, meet "nasty," which she teased on social media in March. She knows it's going to get her in trouble. She giggles as the track opens, saying "This bitch gonna make me..."
The pre-chorus gets right to the point: “I just wanna make time for you / Swear it’s just right for you / Like this pussy designed for you." And then comes the chorus, where Grande gets impatient: “Don’t wanna wait on it / Tonight I want to get nasty / What you waiting for?”
“Promise Imma give it to you like you never had it / I do it so good it’s gonna be hard to break the habit / You’re like a whole constellation / Swimming like you’re on vacation," she sings, and then makes a promise that if he gets his friends to leave the house, they'll "Switch from the bed to the couch / And get to know how I'm feelin' inside."