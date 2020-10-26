View this post on Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' newest diamond-holder is... Crystal Kung Minkoff! 💎 The entrepreneur and mom of two is set to join the franchise for its upcoming 11th season, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The new Housewife is married to Rob Minkoff, who directed the original Lion King movie. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and share son Max, 8, and daughter Zoe, 5. They celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in September. #RHOBH