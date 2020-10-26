Bravo has clearly been paying close attention to the ongoing conversation about representation, making an observed effort to diversify its ranks. The popular Real Housewives franchise is at the forefront of the internal changes, with various women of color joining a number of series within the Housewives canon each season. Just one year after hiring Garcelle Beauvais, the first Black woman to hold a diamond, to the mix, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be adding another woman of color to the squad: Crystal Kung Minkoff.
People reports that Minkoff has officially signed on to join the season 11 cast of RHOBH, and the timing couldn’t be better. The Beverly Hills-based series just lost two of its cast members after its most chaotic season, parting ways with Denise Richards and giving Teddi Mellencamp the boot. With those two gone, the show is down to only five cast members — plus Sutton Stracke, who was demoted from Housewife to friend almost as quickly as she was hired. (Justice for Sutton!)
The new addition is a big deal for RHOBH because Minkoff is its very first Asian American Housewife, and the new cast member is far from a no-name in the Beverly Hills circle. Minkoff is a notable Hollywood presence; she's married to Rob Minkoff, the director of the original Lion King, the Stuart Little films, and many more major movies. In addition to being a wife and a mother of two, she's also a the proud founder of Real Coco, a company that sells coconut food products.
After a season of drama built around the most intimate details of Richards' personal life, RHOBH can only benefit from this reset. Season 11 saw longtime fans of the series bemoaning the fabricated drama and low-key bullying that took place between the ladies, with many viewers promising not to watch another installment of this particular Housewives series if it would continue down a similar path. Now, even with someone of the main antagonists of the series still holding a diamond, Minkoff's appearance on the show could be a chance at a fresh start for RHOBH.
Her recruitment follows a number of important new hires for the network. After years of pretending that Black people don't exist, The Real Housewives of New York has finally found its first Black Housewife in Eboni K. Williams, and the forthcoming Salt Lake City series features a Black woman (Mary Cosby) as well as Bravo's very first Pacific Islander and Muslim cast member (Jen Shah).
We're finally seeing the needle move — what a time to be a Housewives fan!