Venus, the Planet of Love, is entering the social and diplomatic sign of Libra on October 27, where it'll hang out until November 21. And astrologers are saying that due to this favorable transit, this could very well be the month that you meet The One. We told you cuffing season was going to be especially intense this year, didn't we?
"Venus in Libra is the best news for your love life," Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com, tells Refinery29. "When the Planet of Pleasure enters Libra, one of the signs that it rules, flirting is at its best. That’s because here, Venus can work her magic and bestow all kinds of gifts our way."
Montúfar says that for those who are single and hoping to meet someone, this is a great time to actively look for a lover — even if most of us are limited to using dating apps, given the pandemic keeping us all apart.
A word of warning: Mercury is retrograde until November 3. Since this transit is known to disrupt communication and cause tech mayhem, you may want to schedule the virtual Zoom and FaceTime dates that you're most excited about for November 4 and after.
Also be aware that Venus in Libra is known for being easygoing — but sometimes to the point of passive-aggressiveness or conflict avoidance, astrologer Lisa Stardust says. And this time, those energies are going to be a bit more intense than usual, because Venus in Libra will create what's known as a "cardinal T-square", which is when there are two planetary squares and an opposition, Stardust says: "The T-Square will occur with Mars, who’s retrograde in Aries, and the Capricorn stellium made up of Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto."
This fraught placement will intensify the energy of Venus in Libra in a not-always-great way, and we'll see power struggles, love triangles, and tempers flair in relationships over the next month. "However, if we can find balance within partnerships, then we can keep the love going strong without the drama," Stardust reassures.
Montúfar also notes that this is a great time for those of us in relationships to focus on re-connecting, as the levels of pleasure and romance are at an all-time high. "This is the best time to play dress up and go out on nice dates and give each other cute gifts," she notes. After being cooped up more this year than ever before, getting out with your boo for an outdoor dining experience (local restrictions permitting), or just a nice walk or self-taken photoshoot, could help you both release some of your Election Stress Disorder and cabin fever.
If you're not dating right now, Venus in Libra is about self-love and self-indulgence too. "This is a great time for a makeover, new clothes, or a change in hairstyle," Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, tells Refinery29. She adds that you may feel more social than usual around this time — others will appear friendlier, more helpful, and more gracious.
In all, Venus in Libra is pumping some good vibes into our love lives this month. Whether it's putting yourself out there on the apps, prioritizing your SO, or turning that loving attention on yourself this month, you really can't go wrong with this transit. Enjoy!