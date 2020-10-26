Katy Perry’s Big Birthday Wish Was…A NSFW Borat Video

What do you get the woman who has it all for her birthday? Well, if you’re Katy Perry, a personal message from Borat will do — and the more inappropriate, the better.
Perry celebrated her 36th birthday this weekend, and her fiancé Orlando Bloom went all out to make her big day as special as possible. Among other gifts, the actor arranged for Perry to get a personalized shout out from her recent obsession: Borat.
Sacha Baron Cohen once again donned his signature mustache and ill-fitted gray suit to wish the pop star a happy birthday, and in true Borat form, the message was quite inappropriate.
“Jak sie masz, Katy Pepsi!” Baron-Cohen as Borat greeted the singer on Instagram. “I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports. But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out — he have a very good one!”
“It must be nice to see Orlando Bloom," he continued. "You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake!"
Perry was thrilled by the special message and its double entendre, reposting the video on her own Instagram page with the caption "omg @orlandobloom."
Borat has been making his rounds the internet as of late because the sequel to his popular 2006 mockumentary was just released on Amazon Prime. It's only been out for a few days, but the film has already stirred up quite a bit of controversy; in addition to all the standard foolery of the movie, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani's cameo is particularly brow-raising. Nonetheless, Perry and Bloom have clearly been enjoying the satirical content.
"Date night round two @orlandobloom?" Perry captioned the trailer to Borat 2 on her Instagram.