Since 2020 already feels like it came straight out of a dystopian horror flick, many of us have been leaning into the more lighthearted, and well, basic aspects of spooky season. We're enjoying pumpkin carving, fall candles, and leaf-peeping. Oh, and don't forget pumpkin spice lattes. As it turns out, however, even those aren't actually safe from the wrath of 2020. Recently, Sauer Brands, Inc. announced it was voluntarily recalling a range of The Spice Hunter brand products due to the potential presence of Salmonella. This recall includes Saigon Organic Cinnamon, Madagascar Cloves, and yes, Pumpkin Pie Spice. Let your blood-curdling screams commence.
According to the announcement shared by the FDA, it's a bad bunch of parsley that's to blame for this particularly terrible chapter of 2020's horror story. "After initially certifying that our raw material had tested negative for Salmonella, and was fit for human consumption, our supplier notified us of the potential presence of salmonella in specific lots of organic parsley that it provided to us," the announcement reads. "Those lots of parsley were used on two specific days in our production. We are recalling other products produced on those same days out of an abundance of caution regarding potential cross-contamination."
To add some context to just how frightening this discovery is, most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, per the CDC. The good news is that symptoms usually subside after four to seven days, and most people don't require treatment, however, the bad news is that salmonella poisoning can be especially harmful to young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Lest you think this is a targeted attack on the most vital comfort of fall, Sauer Brands has recalled over 25 other products, all of which come in clear glass jars marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C, and 20270C. The Spice Hunter products in question were distributed for retail sales to Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. For more information on the recall, including details about the specific products, see Sauer Brands' statement.
Sauer Brands wasn't the only company affected by this cursed parsley contamination. Red Monkey Foods, Inc. also recently announced that it was voluntarily recalling products due to potential Salmonella contamination. The products included in this recall are select parsley, parsley flakes, and Herbes De Provence under the Cost Plus World Market, Great Value, O Organics, and Full Circle brands. These products were distributed for retail sales to all 50 states and Puerto Rico. At least pumpkin pie spices weren't involved in this one. For more information on this recall, including details about the specific products, see Red Monkey Foods' statement.
So check your spice racks and if you notice you have indeed purchased any of the recalled items, do not consume them. Either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Protect your PSLs and pumpkin pies at all costs!