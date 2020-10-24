Cole Haan’s Up-To-75%-Off Weekend Sale Is A Really Good Deal (On A Really Good Shoe)

Cole Haan is back and doing what it does best: hosting a major sale (this weekend only!) with discounts all the way up to 75% off. What sets a Cole Haan sale apart from the other clearance sections around the web is that the brand's steeply slashed-price offerings are actually packed with a range of bestselling styles (from cool heeled booties to stylish flats and street-chic sneakers) and well-stocked size inventory. Plus, the hefty discounts won't just save you a legitimate chunk of change on Haan's final-sale styles either as this sale extends across the cult-favorite footwear imprint's new fall arrivals too.
You don't need to consider yourself an official Haan-Head in order to reap its majorly-marked-down-shoe benefits. In fact, you don't need to waste any time at all familiarizing yourself with the brand's offerings because we've lined up the best of the up-to-75%-off styles worth scoring ahead. Scroll on to shop the really good deals on these really good shoes that cover all the bases of comfort, style, and crowd-pleasing appeal. (Note: all discounted items not included in the Great Fall Sale are final sale.)
