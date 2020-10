Mindhunter Is Maybe Never Coming Back To Netflix

Fincher said that when he started writing the third season while filming the second, he "didn't like any of it" and scrapped it to start over. Season 2 didn't end on a huge cliffhanger like the first, but it still made a strong case for a third season. However, working on the first two seasons drained Fincher. “It’s a 90-hour workweek," he said. "It absorbs everything in your life. When I got done, I was pretty exhausted, and I said, ‘I don’t know if I have it in me right now to break season three.’” Instead, he started working on a new movie with Netflix, Mank, a black and white movie about an infamous Old Hollywood screenwriter.