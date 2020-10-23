Was Kim Kardashian One Of The “Very Liberal People” Trump Said Was Crying In The Oval Office?

We survived another heated debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, and the second matchup was somewhat more civil than the first — no doubt a consequence of moderator Kristen Welker actually keeping the candidates in line with that mute button. But no amount of effective moderation could keep the discussion from going off the rails, especially when it came time to discuss a number of particularly sensitive topics. One of those trigger points was the subject of race in America, which saw Trump once again go off on a tangent that may have included a shot at Kim Kardashian West. However, not even the mute button could keep Trump from one of his rants. When asked about his track record on criminal justice and his relationship with Black community, the president, went off.
“If you look, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln, nobody has done what I've done [for criminal justice reform],” claimed Trump on the stage to the world’s bafflement. (It’s simply not true.) “If you had to see the arms I had a twist to get that done, it was not a pretty picture.”
“And everybody knows it including some very liberal people that cried in my office,” he continued. “They cried in the Oval Office. Two weeks later, they're out saying, ‘Gee, we have to defeat him.’”
The mention of “very liberal people” had people scratching their heads trying to pinpoint who the president might have been referring to — who exactly shed tears at the White House? The answer could be Kardashian West.
The reality star has been more involved with prison reform in recent years, fueling her passion and interest in the American legal system into helping wrongly incarcerated people get their prison sentences commuted. Kardashian West’s efforts, which included writing letters to state senators, have aided in the release of people like Alice Marie Johnson, Momolu Stewart, Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron, and Tynice Hall.
Kardashian West could very well have been the person crying in the White House, but if so, the president is wrong about her turning on him. Unlike the last presidential election, during which she openly endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Kardashian isn't publicly picking a side not even her husband's. Kanye West is running for president (for real this time), but Kardashian West has yet to publicly endorse him on his latest political quest.
If this comment is about Kardashian West, then this would be a great time for her to actually endorse a candidate.