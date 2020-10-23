This week on Netflix belongs to movie stars and true celebrities. On Friday, October 23, the streaming service will premiere taut period TV series The Queen’s Gambit, starring Anya Taylor-Joy. If you watched candy-colored romantic delight Emma. earlier this year, you know what Taylor-Joy can pull off. You’ve also seen Taylor-Joy in The VVitch, Thoroughbreds, Split (and its sequel Glass), and The New Mutants.
Fellow silver screen staples Armie Hammer and Lily James also have a Netflix project this week: new movie Rebecca, based on Daphne du Maurier’s classic romantic thriller of the same name. If you’re been missing the Avengers cast in 2020, interview series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman offers more than 40 intense minutes with Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. Letterman’s pumped-up talk show also counts Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, and Dave Chappelle as guests in its third season.
Elsewhere on Netflix this week you’ll find the quick return of Unsolved Mysteries and a few new foreign language offerings.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.