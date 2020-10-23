The “Vote” Manicure Is The Trendiest Thing In Nail Art

Planning your next manicure may seem trivial compared to larger priorities — like, say, voting in the upcoming presidential election. However, the two are not mutually exclusive; in fact, one of the most of-the-moment beauty trends on Instagram is coupling nail art with the PSA to get out and vote.
Ahead, we've rounded up all the chic typography manicures that spell out V-O-T-E. Whether you're into optimistic bright colors and groovy fonts or a minimalist black-and-white callout, scroll through for manicure inspiration aplenty. Even if you're one of the some 50 million Americans who've already voted via mail-in ballot, there's no reason you can't still wear (and post) your favorite design. Who knows? Your statement might just inspire a procrastinating follower to map out their voting strategy for November 3rd.