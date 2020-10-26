Emily Ratajkowski Announces She’s Pregnant In A Special Vogue Video

Another quarantine baby is joining the mix. Model, actress, and advocate Emily Ratajkowski announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
But Ratajkowski didn't share the news just on Instagram — she announced her pregnancy with a special video cover of Vogue, looking especially seasonal in a pumpkin-colored silk dress and rusty red hair. "Grateful and growing," she wrote in the caption. The cover line also states that the model will not share the gender of her child ahead of time, allowing her child to self-identify.
In a second post, she revealed that her friend Lena Dunham directed a video for the mother-to-be where she opens up about her decision to not reveal any gender. "Thank you to my brilliant and very generous friend @lenadunham for her vision and commitment to directing this," she wrote.
The 2:43 video is written and narrated by Ratajkowski. She describes a recent dream she had in which she bonded with her future child. "There is quietness that comes with pregnancy," she says. "I'm listening to you. I'm full of wonder." She also penned an accompanying essay on Vogue, further examining her own expectations of becoming a mother. " I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me," she writes. "And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."
Ratajkowski married Bear-McClard at a New York courthouse in February 2018. The two currently live in Manhattan.