The Real Story Behind Rebecca Is More Dramatic Than The Netflix Movie

It’s not a coincidence that the protagonist of Daphne Du Maurier’s most successful novel, 1938’s Rebecca , is known only as the second Mrs. de Winter, no first name ever given. She’s not the leading lady in her own life, let alone the book she narrates. Instead, the second Mrs. de Winter is relegated to the outskirts, living in the shadow of a ghost. Rebecca, her husband’s enigmatic and mysterious first wife, takes center stage in her thoughts, in her dreams, and in the stately rooms and darkest corners of Manderley, the Cornish manor house that Rebecca called home before her untimely death. Rebecca — which over the years has yielded multiple film adaptations including an Oscar-winning 1940 film by Alfred Hitchcock, and the latest Netflix version directed by Ben Wheatley — is the ultimate story of imposter syndrome. It’s a novel about a woman dreaming of a certain life, then finding herself feeling completely out of place once she gets it. Perhaps that’s why the book has never once been out of print in the 82 years since its initial publication: It speaks to the jealous and intimate fascination that can exist between women, and the poisonous insecurity that follows. In other words, it feels real in the way only very raw, secret emotions can.