View this post on Instagram

✈️ START STREAMING THANKSGIVING DAY ✈️ @hbomax @flightattendantonmax #theflightattendant 🥂 🔪 🐰 (Thank you to the amazing team behind the making of this poster! @jamiemakeup @clarissanya @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @catmthomas ) 📸 by the brilliant @ninomunoz