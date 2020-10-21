Story from Beauty

Tomorrow’s Episode Of Dr. Pimple Popper Is A Tearjerker

Megan Decker
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.
If you've been keeping up with the new season of Dr. Pimple Popper, you're well aware that the internet's favorite dermatologist is still seeing patients amidst the global pandemic. Due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, this new season — called Before The Pop — follows Dr. Sandra Lee consulting patients through a Zoom screen, but there's still a show.
Not only that, but this new virtual format proves to be prime feel-good entertainment, as Dr. Lee video chats with some of the most deserving patients the show's ever seen. Tomorrow's episode in particular is a must-watch: When you tune into TLC at 10 p.m. EST, you'll meet Zaria, a young mother with tiny, hard bumps covering her entire face — and things get emotional.
The video below shows a sneak-peek trailer of Zaria's episode, where she explains her mysterious skin condition — unidentified bumps clustered across her nose, upper lip, and between her eyebrows — and the toll it's taken on her life. "Words shouldn't hurt you, but when you're constantly being reminded that you're ugly, or you'd be pretty without those bumps — it's hurtful," Zaria tells Dr. Lee, tearing up (and we're right there with her).
In the video consult, Dr. Lee recommends a skin biopsy to help determine the cause and a potential cure for Zaria's condition. Better still, there's a chance Zaria will actually be able to meet with the famous doctor for her surgery at a later date. TLC just announced that Dr. Pimple Popper will resume regularly-scheduled programing early next year, wherein Dr. Lee will be following up with some of the patients introduced on Before The Pop — which is even more reason to keep up.
Dr. Pimple Popper: Before The Pop airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST and the new season airs December 21st at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

