Apparently, Ivanka Trump Is Learning To Play Guitar During Her Free Time

In a recent interview, Ivanka Trump admitted that, during the pandemic, she and her family have “reconnected to some of life’s simple pleasures.” This includes dusting off their board games and, for her, taking up a new instrument.
“I took up playing guitar because my husband was working very late nights,” the White House senior advisor said in footage shared by The Recount. “I come home, and after I put the kids to bed and after I went back online and finished my work, I’d be sitting there. So I taught myself, or am teaching myself, how to play guitar.”
Advertisement
This isn’t the first time Ivanka has opened up about her pandemic musical ambitions. Earlier in the year, she first mentioned that she had picked up guitar, and also said that she has been getting into the classics. “So I've got a Coursera free course going in Greek and Roman mythology so I'm rereading The Odyssey, and I’ve started to learn to play the guitar,” Ivanka said back in April.
We can only guess what songs Ivanka has learned how to play, but the image of her plucking at beginner chords while trying to carry a tune is special, to say the least. (SNL, are you listening? Get Scarlett Johansson back on.)
Ivanka has 24 public playlists on Spotify, which have been the source of a lot of speculation since 2017, so we can at least glimpse into her
soul music tastes by analyzing those. One of them, long considered Ivanka and Jared Kushner’s 21-minute sex playlist, features such middle school-dance standbys as “All of Me” by John Legend and “Stay with Me” by Sam Smith, and we can definitely see her strumming one of those when she’s waiting for Jared to come home from working late at the White House, bungling the administration’s coronavirus response. If she needs to feel empowered, perhaps she plays “Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé or “You Be Killin’ ‘Em” by Fabolous from her “(Very) Long Run” playlist. (“Girl, you be killin’ ‘em” — here’s hoping she doesn’t take that literally.)
But the most Ivanka of Ivanka’s playlists is called “Work: Boost,” which features “#GETITRIGHT” by Miley Cyrus, “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips, and “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift. After failing to “#GETITRIGHT” all day and struggling to “Hold On” to power, we can definitely see Ivanka trying to stay positive by playing “Shake It Off,” a.k.a. the universal cheesy I-had-a-bad-day-at-work anthem. Too bad Taylor Swift endorsed Joe Biden.
Ivanka Trump says that during the pandemic she's been playing board games and learning guitar. pic.twitter.com/Bf3kR96QER— The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020