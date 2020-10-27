I'm staying optimistic by trusting the process and nurturing community. I spent the first half of 2020 in denial of the sudden disruption of all I thought would happen in my life this year. I was so angered by how this global pandemic was handled by our "leaders" (still not happy about it!). But, I realized that staying in this state of resistance towards what I cannot change caused me unnecessary stress. Instead of heavily focusing on the unknown future, I've been practicing acceptance of each moment as it unfolds. Through this, I've somehow found a sense of inner stability and an ability to be more intentional with the actions I can take. Through this mindset, I've felt so much more empowered and open to discovering new ways to help contribute to a better world. It has led me to understand just how important it is to build community where we can support and encourage each other. The love and support that has shone through virtually in these times have highlighted the great heart of humanity. That constant reminder keeps me going.