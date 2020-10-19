Story from Pop Culture

Why You Should Be Especially Excited For Adele’s SNL Gig

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
We all know that Adele is a talented singer, but on the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, the British songstress won’t be hitting the stage as the show’s musical guest. She’s stepping back into the spotlight to make her official acting debut as the host.
Adele shared that she’s been added to the season 46 lineup of SNL to host a new episode of the sketch comedy series. It’s always an honor to appear on the show, and the singer has performed on SNL twice before, but this time is different because it’ll be her very first time hosting anything. 
Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!” Adele captioned the SNL-style announcement on her Instagram. “My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”
The timing of the hosting gig couldn’t be more perfect — Adele’s very first performance on SNL took place in October 2008, almost 12 years to the date of her upcoming hosting opportunity. Talk about kismet.
“Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!” the caption continued. 
R&B diva H.E.R. will also be appearing on next week’s episode as a musical guest, making her SNL debut alongside the fellow singer who “[loves] her SO much” and will inevitably “melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs.”
Adele is clearly over the moon about the gig, which is a major departure from her typical work as an entertainer. We only know Adele as the woman who moves us to tears with heartbreaking ballads like “Chasing Pavements” and “Hello,” but her time on SNL might have us crying for a different reason this time around. Welcome back to center stage, queen.

