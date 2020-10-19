Whole Foods Predicts 2021 Food Trends That Reflect Our New Normal

To say we are excited for 2021 would be an understatement. But it's not just our desperation for the most challenging and abnormal year of our lives to end that has us looking forward to the new one. 2021 will also bring exciting new trends in all arenas, including food and drinks. Today, Whole Foods Market revealed what we might be able to expect as far as 2021 food trends with the release of its annual top ten forecast.
Whole Foods' Trends Council is made of up of around 50 team members, including buyers and culinary experts, and each year, the council compiles trend predictions based on product sourcing, consumer preferences, and emerging brands. This year, the council found that 2021 trends will reflect how the food industry is adapting and innovating in response to COVID-19.
"There have been radical shifts in consumer habits in 2020. For example, shoppers have found new passions for cooking, they've purchased more items related to health and wellness, and more are eating breakfast at home every day compared to pre-COVID," says Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief marketing officer at Whole Foods Market. "Food trends are a sign of the times, and our 2021 trends are no exception."
Ahead, a peek at some of the food and beverage trends Whole Foods has identified for 2021. You can even purchase a few of the most exciting items that fall into those trends so you can be ahead of the curve and feel like 2020 is already over.
