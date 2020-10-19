I’m 38, Make $25K A Year, & Spent $211 On Wellness This Week

Reflection: This has been a busy week as usual for me but I’m overjoyed knowing my son has completed his certification and he is done with school. That was a real highlight. I get a lot of satisfaction seeing others, especially those close to me, succeed. I'm always grateful for my family — yes they can be a little annoying at times — but spending time with them means everything to me. My children are teenagers and they tend to do what teenagers do, but they are respectful, level-headed, and humble, for the most part.