We’re Getting A Season 2 Of NXIVM Docuseries The Vow — & People Are Pissed

Fear not: the sex cult drama-filled part of our lives doesn't have to end with The Vow's finale on October 18. HBO just announced that the docuseries will be renewed for a second season in 2021.
The show, which premiered on HBO and HBO Max in August, offers a detailed look into NXIVM, the infamous cult organization co-founded by Keith Raniere with over 17,000 members that was disguised as a self-improvement program.
The Vow: Part Two will reportedly focus on the federal trial against Raniere, who was convicted of crimes in June 2019 including racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, identity theft, and production and possession of child pornography. It'll delve specifically into the stories of NXIVM’s leaders in the US and Mexico as well as members of DOS (the secret “master-slave” sex ring orchestrated by Raniere and Smallville star Allison Mack) and will include new "evidence and revelations" that didn't fit into the first season.
Not everyone is jazzed for another season. SNL star Bowen Yang posted the news on his Twitter and commented with a strong "NO." Others mirrored his complaint, that this just seemed like a plot for HBO Max to get more subscribers, and that the show could've easily told the whole NXIVM story over its very detailed nine episode first season. Others, however, have joked that even though they wish that the doc were contained to one season, they'll probably end up watching it anyway, and have come up with some great theories on what else The Vow: Part Two could have left to explain.
I’m on board only if S2 follows their volleyball league and their scrappy underdog story as they overcome scandal and ostracizing and go on to win the championship and also we all get scarves for watching— Jonathan Edwards (@someguynamedjon) October 16, 2020
We're thinking about it all wrong: the second season of _The Vow_ will be a detailed explanation about why the one guy is called 'Nippy.'— Ned Raggett (@NedRaggett) October 16, 2020
The Vow season 2 better bring back volleyball. Give The Vowzers what we want! That sweet, sweet V-ball action!— Jason Berger (@jayberger) October 16, 2020
It’s just gonna be 8 hours of Catherine Oxenberg driving to take her mind off things pic.twitter.com/trQGxropsh— Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) October 16, 2020