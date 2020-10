The Pearsons Add The Pandemic To Their Long List Of Family Issues In New This Is Us Trailer

Meanwhile, Rebecca’s feeling much better these days, but Kate (Chrissy Metz) is being cautious, and rightfully so. Part of the struggle with dementia is how unpredictable it tends be; even if her mom is on the mend right now, there’s a big chance of her health deteriorating very quickly. But the person that the sole Pearson sister is even more concerned about it Kevin, who suddenly shares that he has a fiancée. You guessed it — it's Madison (Caitlin Thompson), and she's super pregnant!