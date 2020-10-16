Katie Holmes’ Cutout Sweater Is The Answer To Transitional Weather

On Thursday, Katie Holmes debuted not one, but two fall-ready looks while out and about in New York City. Earlier in the day, she was seen wearing a polo-neck knit — one of this season’s most exciting sweater trends — a camel coat, cream-colored jeans, and Sorel’s Lennox hiking boots. She topped off the look with her go-to Sharkchaser Bubble tote, confirming that big bags are in this season. Later on, Holmes swapped out her daytime knit for a more elevated one: a cutout black sweater.
Her crewneck sweater, with long-sleeves and what appears to be a criss-cross design across the front, left her midriff and collarbones exposed. (As we learned last year, when Holmes debuted a cashmere bra and cardigan set by Khaite, the people love a collarbone moment from the Dawson’s Creek actress.) The autumnal sweater, which she wore to ride a CitiBike, was the perfect mix of weather-friendly and stylish, the cut-outs making it appear less out of place in NYC’s balmy, in-between 60-degree weather. With the sweater, she wore white, slouchy trousers, matching glove shoes, and her go-to evolvetogether face mask. (Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, and more A-listers have also been spotted in the disposable face mask, which benefits I am a voter.)
Recently, we can’t get enough of Holmes’ low-key, yet enviable outfit combinations. Earlier this summer, Holmes was spotted with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. wearing an outfit fit for Zoom: a long-sleeved white T-shirt layered underneath a plaid, double-breasted blazer from Frame, which she paired with cream-colored knit joggers from Mango and white Common Project sneakers. Show us a more relatable combination. She then wore three looks that will solve any fall dressing dilemma: a striped button-down with jeans, a gray duster with New Balance x Staud sneakers, and plaid pants casually paired with a white, short-sleeved T-shirt. So, if you’re on the lookout for transitional fall fashion inspiration, look no further than Katie Holmes.
Below, shop some of our favorites from Holmes’ fall fashion looks so far.
