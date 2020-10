Ikea Just Announced An Affordable Collaboration With This Luxury Candle Brand

Byredo candles usually run anywhere from $45 to $80, but with his new Ikea collab, the brand's founder Ben Gorham is bringing down those prices significantly. The new limited collection is called OSYNLIG, and it features 19 candles with 13 different scents. According to Ikea's announcement , the OSYNLIG scents are "inspired by the emotions that scent provokes — from nostalgia for the things you've done, to dreams of the things you might — and, above all, heighten the experience of being at home."