This time last year, many of us were busy daydreaming about the spectacular vacations we were going to take in 2020. Needless to say, our plans have changed. Now, travel isn't necessarily off the table for 2021, but it's definitely going to look different than the far-flung schemes of previous years.
Today, Airbnb released its 2021 travel outlook entitled "How Airbnb and Travelers are Redefining Travel in 2021," which includes survey data and insights into how consumers are adapting to the new world of travel. To discover these trends, the travel platform worked with ClearPath Strategies to survey 1,010 U.S. adults from September 15-19, 2020.
Unsurprisingly, the survey found that domestic travel will continue to be a key trend in 2021, with 62% of people interested in taking a vacation within driving distance of home. "Looking back at September 2019 for trip planning in 2020, for U.S. guests, cities like Paris, London and Rome were all top destinations. Next year, a range of domestic locations in national parks, winter ski, and beach towns are becoming the most popular." The data also showed that folks are leaving regular seasonal travel behind in 2021, which also makes sense given that so many are working remotely.
The top booked destinations on Airbnb for 2021 reflect all these findings. Check out these popular spots ahead, and discover enviable Airbnb listings at each. The pictures prove that satisfying wanderlust doesn't have to mean traveling far away.
Refinery29 in no way encourages unsafe behavior. Check CDC guidelines and local restrictions/rules before making travel decisions.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.