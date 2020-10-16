Netflix has been sorely lacking a wave-making teen show since this spring, which marked the debuts of Never Have I Ever, Outer Banks, and the final season of 13 Reasons Why. The streaming service will fix that problem on Friday, October 16, with the premiere of Grand Army, a high school drama that isn’t afraid of anything. The series is bound to launch the next class of Instagram-famous Netflix stars, including Nashville alum Odessa A’zion and newcomers like Odley Jean and Ashley Ganger.
While Grand Army is certainly the network’s buzziest new show, there are also a handful of other movies, documentaries, and series you’re bound to see popping up on Netflix’s Top 10. First, there’s award show bait The Trial of the Chicago 7, starring a pair of Emmy-winning HBO baes. Then, there’s the BLACKPINK documentarys, which gives us K-pop’s most successful girl group at their most unapologetically honest. Netflix is also churning out another lifestyle show from an Instagram-famous brand, an Elite alum’s first project after leaving the hit series, an anthology filled with familiar faces, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.