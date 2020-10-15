Arguably the biggest day of the year is right around the corner: Election Day. And this year, the lead-up has been especially intense. We're trying to figure out our voting plan. We're feeling stressed out from the news. We're alternately hopeful and despairing about the possible outcome.
If you're into astrology, you may be turning to the stars for some comfort and guidance during this time. While we should never use astrology as an excuse for inaction (the stars aren't going to swoop in and register you to vote, after all), astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29 that the zodiac can offer a useful way to make sense of the events taking place around us.
Mercury ending is ending its retrograde right on November 3, which means the weeks leading up to Election Day will be filled with possible mishaps and communication glitches. And each sign has its own specific way of handling the frustration and pressure that comes with the 2020 election season.
Ahead, everything you need to know about your sign's voting style — and your best action plan ahead of November 3.