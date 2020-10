Montúfar says that this month's new moon clashes with the chaotic and passionate Mars retrograde in Aries , causing a heated face-off between both political ideologies and parties. "Under this new moon in Libra, whichever party that is only caring about their own interest will not be up for the win," she explains. Do with that what you will, but it sounds like the stars are on our side this time. Our justice-focused actions will also be rewarded during this luminary. Donate to causes you care about, send in your mail-in ballot early , or check in on your friends and family members who may not be registered to vote yet. In a year where so many of us feel helpless, this is one area where we can feel hope instead.