The Essential Blackpink Songs You Did (& Didn’t) Hear In The Light Up The Sky Documentary

The training process as Jennie says “What makes K-pop, K-pop.” And though this is a unique part of the industry that people like to fixate on (the infamous “dark side of the K-pop industry,” as it’s often dramatically referred to) it fosters talent and growth in a way that makes artists akin to Olympic athletes. And watching BLACKPINK go through that grueling process — in which they must wake up every day and fight for their dreams — and see them come out the other side even stronger and more determined gives you a sense of not only how much they love what they do, but also how much they love each other. Going through an experience like this many years has bonded them in a way that few people can relate to. “Korea is well suited to this kind of grinding work ethic and competition, but what struck me is that the four of them really do see that they're part of this whole and not the whole is more important than the individuals,” says Suh.