The Essential Blackpink Songs You Did (& Didn’t) Hear In The Light Up The Sky Documentary

Through archival footage, we follow each individual thread — starting with childhood when each member first picked up a microphone or walked on a stage all the way through their grueling years-long training processes and eventual nerve-wracking debut in 2016. Then the threads intertwine in the present, showcasing their close, sisterly bond. There are heartwarming moments when they support each other as they work on their music in the studio and spend time being regular twentysomethings fumbling around a kitchen; there are also those in which they struggle with their homesickness, insecurity, and fear of not being seen for their true potential. “I think when you see them and they're very bubbly and sweet and friendly,” Suh says. “Before I spent time with them, I didn't realize how tenacious and strong-willed they are. And fierce. You have to have that in order to withstand all the challenges that come with doing what they do. I was surprised by that.”