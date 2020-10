16 Secondhand Fashion Finds For The Amazon Prime Day-Averse

We love Amazon Prime Day as much as the next bargain hunter, but what a lot of shoppers forget about this time of year is that there are other ways to save right now . Instead, in the world of secondhand shopping , every day is something of a sale day. And while your pre-loved buys might not arrive in two days time, they also won’t add to the climate crisis, which, if you ask us, is reason enough to consider this method of scouting a deal. At resale retailers like Vestiaire Collective, Thrilling, The RealReal, and more, saving money is the norm, rather than a two-day event. There, items that are seeking a second chance in someone else’s wardrobe — or, in some cases, still with tags — are aplenty. And, as an added incentive to shop used rather than new, many items on these secondhand sites are further marked down from their already affordable prices.