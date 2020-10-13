16 Secondhand Fashion Finds For The Amazon Prime Day-Averse

We love Amazon Prime Day as much as the next bargain hunter, but what a lot of shoppers forget about this time of year is that there are other ways to save right now. Instead, in the world of secondhand shopping, every day is something of a sale day. And while your pre-loved buys might not arrive in two days time, they also won’t add to the climate crisis, which, if you ask us, is reason enough to consider this method of scouting a deal. At resale retailers like Vestiaire Collective, Thrilling, The RealReal, and more, saving money is the norm, rather than a two-day event. There, items that are seeking a second chance in someone else’s wardrobe — or, in some cases, still with tags — are aplenty. And, as an added incentive to shop used rather than new, many items on these secondhand sites are further marked down from their already affordable prices.
At Thrilling, shoppers can sustainably source vintage items, from prairie-style collared shirts to high-waisted denim, in a myriad of sizes (up to 4XL) and price points, while also supporting a Black- and woman-owned business. Meanwhile, Vestiaire is offering Loewe handbags for under-$400, Gucci loafers for less than $300, and Martine Rose button-downs for $145. In an effort to lure shoppers away from Amazon and toward their secondhand merchandise, the RealReal is offering up to 80% off designer items from Miu Miu, Celine, Prada, and more for the next two days. The site even marked down Chanel, with these black-and-white pumps costing $260 for a limited time. (Clearly, their efforts got our attention.) Ebay, Etsy, and Depop are all equally as stacked with deals on secondhand fashion items you won’t find anywhere else.
Ahead, shop 16 secondhand pieces to consider shopping if you're skipping Prime Day.
